COVID-19 in India: Amid spike in cases, two states impose curfews - Here's all you need to know

A spurt in COVID-19 cases has let to increasing concern amid officials across the country. And in several areas, this has led to the re-imposition of curfews and lockdowns, of varying degrees of severity. The rise in cases is being attributed to the recently concluded festive season.

In a bid to contain the viral spread, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has decided to impose a 57-hour curfew in Ahmedabad city, from 9 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday. In November so far, there have been 21,458 cases at an average of 1,073 cases daily, and on Friday, Gujarat saw the highest daily spike of coronavirus cases, at 1,420. The death toll has risen 3,837 as seven more succumbed. "Today, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation declared night curfew from 9 00 pm to 6.00 am, every day, from tomorrow, in order to control spread of COVID-19," read a notice by Additional Chief Secretary, Dr. Rajiv Kumar Gupta.

A complete curfew has been imposed in the city of Ahmedabad from 9:00 pm on November 20 to 6:00 am on November 23. During this period metro services will remain shut. Most businesses will also be closed, with only only shops selling milk and medicines being permitted to open. The reopening of schools and colleges has also been postponed.