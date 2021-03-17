COVID-19 in India: 60% of all active cases in Maharashtra, says Health Ministry

COVID-19 situation in India seems to go back to square one as various states in the country are noticing a surge in the cases, with Maharashtra topping the list. While addressing a press conference, Union Health Ministey Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan said that 60% of all active cases are concentrated in Maharashtra. The lowest point of new COVID-19 cases was observed on February 9, unlike today, nearly by 43% there is an increase in new cases and deaths have been increased by nearly 37% since last few weeks.

Maharashtra being at the top in the list is hinting towards second wave as the state recorded 17,864 on March 16. Yesterday, the Centre too had told the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government that the state was "in the beginning of a second wave of Covid" and that there was a lack of Covid-appropriate behavior and "tracking and testing of cases"

On the other hand Karnataka's case positivity rate has gone up by 1.3%. The ministry has adviced the state government is to increase the absolute number of tests as 'Testing, Tracing and Treatment' has been effectively followed in many states to curb the spread.

Followed by Kerala with 1,970 while Punjab reported 1,463 new cases, the ministry said. "Punjab's positivity rate is now 6.8% which is worrying", Bhushan said.. "This shows that COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is not being followed in the state", he added.