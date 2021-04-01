COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh: Govt sanctions Rs 7 crore to 3 districts from CM Fund

Raipur: In view of increasing prevalence rate of Coronavirus (COVID-19) spread in the state, the government of Chhattisgarh has sanctioned an assistance of Rs 7 crore from Mukhyamantri Sahayta Kosh(MSK) to three districts for prevention of Novel Coronavirus infection. It also appealed to the public to help in fighting against the deadly virus Covid and get the eligible vaccinated.
On the instructions of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel , a total amount of Rs. 7 crore has been sanctioned to three districts- Raipur, Durg and Bilaspur, from MSK, a government press release said on Thursday.
Meanwhile, CM Baghel also appealed to all the eligible citizens in the state to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Even after getting vaccinated, the guidelines issued by the government should be strictly followed and the precautions should be taken, the CM said.
It will prove to be very helpful in the prevention of COVID infection in the state, he added.
Proper facilities for immunization of people are available along with adequate quantities of vaccine doses in all the districts of the state, the CM added.
Till the date Chhattisgarh witnessed more than 3.49 lakh Covid positive cases and 4170 people died due to the deadly virus infection, the state government data said.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday 4563 new Covid cases were found in Chhattisgarh and 28 people succumbed to Covid 19 infection.
However, on Wednesday, 1.22 lakh people were administered Covid vaccine first dose, a government statement said. Till the date more than 18 lakh people have been vaccinated in the state. The government has extended night curfew in 20 districts of Chhattisgarh.
In addition, the matter which is carrying anxiety in doctors is detection of new Covid variant n440 in Chhattisgarh.
In the context, the Chhattisgarh’s Director Health Neeraj Bansod remained tight lipped over the question of Covid new strain n440.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)