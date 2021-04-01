COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh: Govt sanctions Rs 7 crore to 3 districts from CM Fund

Raipur: In view of increasing prevalence rate of Coronavirus (COVID-19) spread in the state, the government of Chhattisgarh has sanctioned an assistance of Rs 7 crore from Mukhyamantri Sahayta Kosh(MSK) to three districts for prevention of Novel Coronavirus infection. It also appealed to the public to help in fighting against the deadly virus Covid and get the eligible vaccinated.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel , a total amount of Rs. 7 crore has been sanctioned to three districts- Raipur, Durg and Bilaspur, from MSK, a government press release said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, CM Baghel also appealed to all the eligible citizens in the state to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Even after getting vaccinated, the guidelines issued by the government should be strictly followed and the precautions should be taken, the CM said.

It will prove to be very helpful in the prevention of COVID infection in the state, he added.

Proper facilities for immunization of people are available along with adequate quantities of vaccine doses in all the districts of the state, the CM added.