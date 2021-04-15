COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh: Governor requests PM Modi to provide para-medic staff of CRPF, BSF, ITBP to fight coronavirus

Raipur: Chhattisgarh government called an all-party meeting on Thursday to rein the uncontrolled spread of deadly Covid-19 virus in the state.
The Chhattisgarh governor Anusuiya Uikey chaired the meeting in presence of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel through video conferencing. She demanded from the Central Government to provide additional man-power to paramedical staff of central security forces, an official communique said.
"I have already requested Prime Minister Modi and the Central Government to provide 285 ventilators, 30800 oxygen cylinders, 68800 Remdesivir vials, and help in construction of three more RTPCR Labs in the state," the governor said.
"I also requested the PM to provide other help generously," she added.
"Alone, it will be difficult for the state government to defeat Coronavirus. Therefore, to win this fight against Covid 19, we need support of all parties beyond party lines," she said.
"The governor also asked for the establishment of Hi-tech call centre for immediate help, the time of RTPCR test must be reduced to 12 hours, strict monitoring should be carried out on state borders, medical staff strengths must be increased with contractual hiring, and Remidesivir like injections and life saving medicines must be avail at discounted rates. The governor instructed the government to increase the beds equipped with oxygen and others," the communique said.
However, in the meeting parties including, BJP, Chhattisgarh Janta Congress, CPI(M), Shiv Sena and others shared their suggestions and advice.
Amit Jogi of CJC(J) said, if the government will allot land for the Covid Hospital, the party may erect Covid protype hospital. CPI(M)'s representative Dharmraj Mahapatra demanded money from the PM care fund .
BJP’s representative Shiv Ratan Sharma questioned the absence of the Health Minister in the meeting.