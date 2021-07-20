COVID-19: Implications of 4th serosurvey show ray of hope but there is no room for complacency, says ICMR DG

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday updating on the COVID-19 situation said that implications of 4th serosurvey clearly show that there is a ray of hope but there is no room for complacency.

ICMR DG Dr Balaram Bhargava while addressing a press confernce said "Implications of 4th serosurvey clearly show that there is a ray of hope but there is no room for complacency. We must maintain COVID appropriate behaviour and community engagement."

Explaining the serosurvey, the ICMR DG said that 10 percent of 7,252 healthcare workers haven't taken the vaccination. Dr Bhargava while addressing a press conference said "We studied 7252 healthcare workers and 10% had not taken the vaccine, the overall seroprevalence in them was 85.2."

Citing the data, he added that in conclusion, 2/3rd of general population i.e above the age of 6 yrs had SARS-CoV-2 infection.

In the fourth round of the national serosurvey, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) included children to assess their vulnerability towards Covid-19. The 4th round of national serosurvey was conducted in 70 districts in June-July and included children of 6-17 years of age.

Breaking down the statistics and figures, the ICMR DG revealed that overall seroprevalence is 67.6% in the entire population. In people of 6-9 years age group, it was 57.2%; in 10-17 years, it was 61.6%; in 18-44 years, it was 66.7%; while in senior category in 45-60 years, it was 77.6%.