COVID-19: How to treat children with no symptoms or mild symptoms at home? Here's the full list of guidelines

The country is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases among children. Also, as per experts, the possible third wave is likely to hit children predominantly. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Sunday has issued a list of guidelines for children with no symptoms or mild symptoms.

Here are the common symptoms:

1. Fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, myalgia, rhinorrhea, sore throat, diarrhoea, loss of smell/taste, etc.

2. Few children may have gastrointestinal symptoms and atypical symptoms.

3. A new syndrome called Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome has been described in children. Such cases are characterized by: Unremitting fever >38°C, epidemiological linkage with SARS CoV-2, and clinical features suggestive of Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome.

Management of COVID-19 in children:

1. Require monitoring for development of symptoms and subsequent treatment according to accessed severity.

2. Children with mild disease may present with sore throat, rhinorrhea, cough with no breathing difficulty. Few children may have gastrointestinal symptoms.

3. These children can be managed at home with home isolation and symptomatic treatment.

4. Children with underlying comorbid conditions including congenital heart disease, chronic lung diseases, chronic organ dysfunction, obesity may also be managed at home.

How to treat children with no symptoms or mild symptoms at home?

1. Fever: Paracetamol 10-15 mg/kg/dose: may repeat after 4-6 hours.

2. Cough: Thorat soothing agents like warm saline gargles in older children and adolescents.

3. Diet: Ensure oral fluids to maintain hydration, and a nutritious diet.

4. Parent/caregiver is advised to contact the doctor in case of emergency.