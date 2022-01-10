Covid-19 hospitalisation rate at 5-10% so far, but situation is dynamic and evolving: Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan

Amid the rising cases of Covid-19 and its growing concern, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Monday in a message to all states and UTs said that India is witnessing a hospitalisation rate of 5-10 per cent in the third Covid wave.

He mentioned that the situation is, however, dynamic and evolving and the need for hospitalization may change rapidly.

"In the present surge, 5-10% of active cases needed the hospitalisation so far. The situation is dynamic & evolving, the need for hospitalisation may change rapidly", the letter by Bhushan read.

The health secretary also appealed to all states and union territories to keep a daily watch on oxygen beds, ICU beds, and ventilator support.

The ministry said that based on this monitoring, the requirement of healthcare workers and their availability should be reviewed on a daily basis.

"The rise, it appears, is being driven by the Variant of Concern (VOC) "Omicron" and the continued presence of another VoC "Delta" in large geographies across the country," the Health Ministry said in a statement today.

India on Monday reported a massive surge in Covid cases with 1,79,723 new cases of infections, this is the highest since late May, health ministry data showed, taking the total to 35.71 million. Whereas, the death toll rose by 146 to 483,936.

According to the ministry data, India until now has recorded 4,033 cases of the Omicron variant.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 04:46 PM IST