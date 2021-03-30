COVID-19: Farooq Abdullah tests positive; showing symptoms, says son Omar

"I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions," he added.

On March 2, Farooq Abdullah had got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science in Srinagar.

"Thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at SKIMS, Srinagar. Today my 85-year-old father and my mother had their first COVID jab. My father has a number of health issues including being on immunosuppressants for a kidney transplant. If he can get the vaccine, you should as well," Omar Abdullah had then tweeted.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 235 new positive COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 1,30,228, even as no fresh death due to the disease was reported in the Union Territory in the past 24 hours.

Out of the new cases, 51 were reported from Jammu division and 184 from Kashmir division of the Union Territory (UT). Srinagar district recorded the highest of 99 cases, including 40 travellers, followed by 35 in Baramulla district and 19 in Jammu district.

Four districts did not report any fresh cases, while nine other districts had cases in single digits. Budgam, Pulwama, Anantnag and Kishtwar were the other districts to register coronavirus cases in double digits.

The number of active cases, which has been rising steadily over the past week, has now reached 2,110 in Jammu and Kashmir, while 1,26,129 patients have recovered so far. The COVID-19 death toll in the Union territory stands at 1,989.