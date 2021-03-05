'Age is just a number': Twitter after video of Farooq Abdullah dancing with Captain Amarinder Singh at wedding goes viral

A video of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh grooving to old Bollywood tunes at a wedding has gone viral.
Taking a break from his usual political routine, Farooq Abdullah attended the wedding of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's granddaughter, Seharinder Kaur, and was seen shaking a leg to some popular Bollywood songs. Captain Singh's granddaughter married Aditya Narang, the son of Delhi-based businessman Devin Narang, in Chandigarh on Sunday.
A video of the event has gone viral on social media. The video shows the two veteran politicians dancing to Rafi's songs like 'Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche' and 'Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri Dekhi'.
Congress leader Saral Patel shared the video and said, "This video of Captain Amarinder Singh and Farooq Abdullah proves that age is, indeed, just a number!"
As the video went viral on social media, netizens were amused with Abdullah's dance and loved his spirit.
Here’s what Twitterati had to say:
