COVID-19: Delta Plus variant reported in THESE four states in India - Check details here

India has crossed the important milestone of a Covid positivity rate of less than 5 per cent for 15 consecutive days, conforming to the WHO's recommended requirement for a region to reopen, but experts are wary of declaring the devastating second wave over.

With 42,640 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the lowest in 91 days, and a positivity rate of 3.21 per cent, it would seem the present phase of the COVID-19 crisis is over and it is a good time to lift restrictions.

This optimistic picture, however, must be edged with abundant caution, said several scientists, citing the emergence of new variants, the still high absolute number of cases, the many districts where positivity rate remains over 5 per cent and concerns over reliability of data.

"With the current positivity rate at less than 5 per cent, India's COVID-19 second wave is on the wane as quickly as it rushed to its peak, but the end of it may yet be far away as more transmissible new variants such as Delta plus variant are emerging," said Naga Suresh Veerapu, associate professor at the School of Natural Sciences (SoNS), Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR.

The Delta plus variant has been formed due to a mutation in the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant, first identified in India and considered one of the drivers of the second wave in the country and also in several others including the UK.