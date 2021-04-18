COVID-19: Delhi govt lodges FIR against 4 airlines for not checking RT-PCR reports of passengers from Maharashtra

Owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases in India, many of the states have laid down their own guidelines in order to curb the spread of virus. The Delhi Government in one of its rules around a month ago had issued an order for all the flyers from Maharashtra to provide begative RT-PCR certificates. Today, Delhi government lodged FIR against four airlines --IndiGo, Vistara, SpiceJet and AirAsia for failing to check negative RT-PCR COVID reports of passengers travelling to the national capital from Maharashtra.
As per the latest rule, for passengers arriving from Maharashtra, the worst-hit state due to Covid-19, a negative RT-PCR report (not older than 72 hours before departure) is now mandatory. Flyers not carrying a negative report will have to undergo 14-day quarantine.
Meanwhile, random testing of passengers arriving from states witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases is being done at the Delhi airport and those found positive will be "mandatorily quarantined". Thermal screening is also being done for all passengers upon arrival.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said over 25,000 people have tested COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours in Delhi. On Saturday, the national capital had recorded 24,375 fresh cases.
The government has also registered FIRs against two private hospitals in the city for providing "false" information about availability of beds there on an official app, sources said.
Kejriwal had on Saturday warned hospitals of strict action if they are found giving wrong information or turning away coronavirus patients despite showing availability of beds on a Delhi government app.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)