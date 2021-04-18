COVID-19: Delhi govt lodges FIR against 4 airlines for not checking RT-PCR reports of passengers from Maharashtra

Owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases in India, many of the states have laid down their own guidelines in order to curb the spread of virus. The Delhi Government in one of its rules around a month ago had issued an order for all the flyers from Maharashtra to provide begative RT-PCR certificates. Today, Delhi government lodged FIR against four airlines --IndiGo, Vistara, SpiceJet and AirAsia for failing to check negative RT-PCR COVID reports of passengers travelling to the national capital from Maharashtra.

As per the latest rule, for passengers arriving from Maharashtra, the worst-hit state due to Covid-19, a negative RT-PCR report (not older than 72 hours before departure) is now mandatory. Flyers not carrying a negative report will have to undergo 14-day quarantine.

Meanwhile, random testing of passengers arriving from states witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases is being done at the Delhi airport and those found positive will be "mandatorily quarantined". Thermal screening is also being done for all passengers upon arrival.