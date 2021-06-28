COVID-19: Covishield not on EU’s 'Green Pass'; Issue will be resolved soon, says SII

Mumbai/ Delhi: Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla tweeted on Monday to reassure Covishield-vaccinated Indians facing issues with travel to Europe in light of the EU's new 'vaccine passport' scheme, which does not yet recognise the India-made version of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine. The SII has requested the government to take up the matter of inclusion of Covishield vaccine in the EU COVID-19 Vaccination Passport with the European Union and other countries. The non-inclusion of Covishield in the EU’s “Green Pass” list has affected hundreds of students and business travellers and caused severe disruptions to the Indian and global economy.

Only four vaccines -- Comirnaty of Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Vaxzervria by AstraZeneca-Oxford and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen -- have been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Only persons inosculated by these vaccines will be given vaccination passports and will be allowed to travel within the EU during the pandemic. “India has a large population. However, not including Covishield into the EU COVID-19 Vaccination Passport will not allow Covishield vaccinated people to travel to European countries and this will affect students, business travellers back and forth, and cause severe disruptions to our economy and to the global economy," a source quoted Adar C Poonawalla, CEO of SII, as having communicated in a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.