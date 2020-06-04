COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu breach 25,000-mark

Chennai: With a new single-day record of 1,286 COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday crossed the 25,000 patient-mark with 11 more persons succumbing to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

While the active patient count stood at 11,345, the total number of persons who tested positive for the coronavirus touched 25,872. “Chennai continued to remain a COVID-19 hotspot with as many as 1,012 new cases registered on Wednesday. The capital city has so far seen 17,598 cases,” a Health Department official said.

He added Chennai currently has 8,405 active cases. “The city has also accounted for the most number of fatalities since the outbreak of the pandemic. So far 158 persons have died in Chennai, while overall in the State the figure is 208,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Wednesday granted a three month extension in service to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam taking into account the prevailing COVID-19 situation cited by the State Government. He was due to retire next month but will continue till October 31.