Covid-19 cases go down; lowest deaths in 8 months

New Delhi

India’s active caseload of the Covid-19 patients dropped to 1.84 lakh, which is 1.73% of the total 13.21 lakh infections detected so far, with a bulk of the active cases (64.71%) only in two states — Kerala accounting for 37.7% of the active cases and Maharashtra 25%.The fatality was also down to 131 in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 8 months, recorded last on May 17. Total fatalities in the country are 1,53,470. Maharashtra recorded 45 deaths in 24 hours, Kerala 20, and Delhi, Chhattisgarh, UP and West Bengal 8 each.

The recovery rate has gone up to 96.83% as 13,298 recoveries in 24 hours pushed up the gross to 103.30 lakh. India has so far conducted a total of 19.23 crore tests, 5.70 lakh of them in 24 hours.

Pichai commits $150mn for equitable access to vaccines

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday pledged more than $150 million to promote vaccine education and ensure equitable distribution so everyone can benefit from this triumph of scientific achievement, and quickly.

The tech giant announcing an additional $100 million in ad grants for the CDC Foundation, the World Health Organization (WHO) and nonprofits around the globe.

Check vax rumours; take penal action: MHA to states

Faced with the problem of circulation of rumours about the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines, the Centre has asked the states to check the spread of such misinformation and advised them to take penal action against those found to be involved in dissemination of wrong and ill-informed news.

In a communique to chief secretaries of all states and UTs, union home secretary Ajay Bhalla strongly emphasised the National Regulatory Authority in the country has found the 2 vaccines — Covishield, by SII and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech Ltd — were safe and immunogenic.