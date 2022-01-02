COVID-19 cases are rising in few cities like Raigarh and Raipur: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, says no need to panic

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday urged people not to panic as he asserted that COVID-19 cases are rising in a few cities including Raigarh and Raipur.

"COVID-19 cases are rising in a few cities like Raigarh and Raipur of Chhattisgarh. Since many samples have been sent to our genome sequencing centre at Odisha for Omicron, it's taking some time. No need to panic, all arrangements done by state government," Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday spoke to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to take stock of COVID-19 and Omicron situation in the state.

Sources told ANI that the two Congress leaders held a detailed discussion over the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 and its variant Omicron. The Chief Minister assured the Congress interim chief that Chhattisgarh is fully prepared to deal with any such eventuality. Baghel briefed her on the availability of beds and oxygen in the state.

Chhattisgarh reported 279 COVID-19 new cases in the last 24 hours, as per the medical bulletin released on Saturday.

Meanwhile, India reported 27,553 new COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 02:05 PM IST