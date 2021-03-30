COVID-19 case surge: DGCA mulls imposition of spot fines at airports for rule violations

Amid rising coronavirus cases in the country, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Tuesday, said that passengers at some airports were caught flouting the mandatory COVID-19 safety protocols during the routine surveillance.

In view of this, the DGCA asked airports to consider imposing spot fines on passengers who are not wearing masks properly and maintaining social distance as per the COVID-19 rules.

In a circular on Tuesday, DGCA said, "During the surveillance of some airports, it has come to notice that compliance (of COVID-19 protocols) is not satisfactory."