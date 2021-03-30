COVID-19 case surge: DGCA mulls imposition of spot fines at airports for rule violations

Amid rising coronavirus cases in the country, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Tuesday, said that passengers at some airports were caught flouting the mandatory COVID-19 safety protocols during the routine surveillance.
In view of this, the DGCA asked airports to consider imposing spot fines on passengers who are not wearing masks properly and maintaining social distance as per the COVID-19 rules.
In a circular on Tuesday, DGCA said, "During the surveillance of some airports, it has come to notice that compliance (of COVID-19 protocols) is not satisfactory."
"All airport operators, therefore, are requested to ensure that the instructions on COVID-19 protocol from the standpoint of wearing face mask properly, covering nose and mouth, as well as maintaining social distance norms within the airport premises are followed scrupulously," it said.
Accordingly, all airport operators can increase surveillance in this regard, the DGCA said. "The possibility of taking punitive action, such as levy of spot fines in accordance with the law, shall also be explored with the local police authorities so as to serve a deterrent for violation of COVID-19 protocol," it stated.
On March 13, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had asked airlines to de-board passengers who do not wear masks "properly" despite repeated warnings, and take action against them as per rules.