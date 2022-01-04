Covid-19: Bihar govt imposes 10 pm to 5 am night curfew from Jan 6 to Jan 21

As the number of corona positive patients crossed 2,200 in Bihar today, the crisis management group headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday night decided to impose a night curfew.

The night curfew will be from 10 PM to 6 AM. This will be effective from January 6 to 21. All shops must be shut after 8 PM, the government ordered. will be open till 8 PM.

It further said that schools, coaching institutes will remain shut and attendance in both government and private hospitals have been restricted to fifty per cent.

All places of religious activities will remain shut for devotees and only limited priests would be allowed inside. All parks, malls, shopping complexes have been ordered to be closed.

Chief Minister announced that his weekly Janata Darbar and the ongoing social reform campaign has been suspended.

On Tuesday, 12 doctors of AIIMS tested corona positive. Earlier, about 100 doctors in Covid dedicated Nalanda medical College hospital had also tested positive for the virus.

Headquarters of Janata Dal United here was sealed today following the national president of the party Lallan Singh announcing he was down with corona. Staff and guards of the JDU office too have tested positive for Covid-19.

The new guidelines issued by the home department tonight said only 50 people would be allowed presence at marriages and 20 at funerals.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 09:39 PM IST