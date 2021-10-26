COVID-19: Bharat Biotech's Covaxin may get approval within 24 hours, says WHO official

A technical committee of the World Health Organization (WHO) could give a nod to emergency use approval (EUL) to Covaxin withing 24 hours, the global health body's spokesperson said on Tuesday. According to a report, Margaret Harris said that the technical advisory group is currently reviewing data on India's indigenously-made vaccine against COVID-19.

"If all is in place and all goes well and if the committee is satisfied, we would expect a recommendation within the next 24 hours or so," Harris was quoted as saying news agency Reuters at a UN press briefing in Geneva.

Due to the unapproval of Covaxin, millions of Indians have been unable to travel as many have taken the shot.

The vaccine has been developed by Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech. It had submitted the Expression of Interest (EOI) for the emergency use approval as far back as April 19, but WHO has said it needs more data from the company before showing the green light.

Without a WHO nod, the two-dose Covaxin is unlikely to be accepted as a valid vaccine globally.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today said that approval for Covaxin will be given on the basis of the meeting convened by the World Health Organization (WHO).

"WHO has a system in which there is a technical committee which has approved it (Covaxin) while the other committee is meeting today. The approval for Covaxin will be given on the basis of today's meeting," said Union Health Minister during a press briefing here.

Earlier this month, WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan had said that WHO's technical advisory group will meet on October 26 to consider emergency use listing (EUL) for Covaxin.

