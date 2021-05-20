COVID-19: Balanced diet and regular exercise dominate at Dr Sunita Godara’s webinar organised by PR Society in Delhi

New Delhi: Public Relations Society Delhi organised a webinar on May 16, 2021 on 'Healthy Lifestyle during the COVID-19 Pandemic'. Renowned fitness expert and Asian Marathon Gold Medal winner, Dr Sunita Godhara was the key speaker and shared number of tips to maintain a healthy lifestyle with attendees coming from different strata of the society including senior citizens.

This was the first program organised by the newly elected body of PR Society Delhi; under the Chairmanship of Shri S S Rao, CGM, PFC.

During the one hour interactive session, Dr Sunita Godara emphasised giving full attention to regular physical activities and a balanced diet. She highlighted the importance of childhood habits in this regard and applauded the role of parents in inculcating the same. She did mention that Indian Herbs are very effective in handling a healthy lifestyle in this pandemic time.

While addressing the participants, Shri Rao assured that the new team will continue to organise various activities for the benefit of members and look for speakers from wide areas relating to the profession and the society at large. He further elaborated that the new team is working on a structured program of webinars and the same will be presented soon before the members of the society.

The webinar was moderated by Shri G S Bawa, former General Manager, Airports Authority of India and Secretary of the Society; and Shri Shubham Saurav Singh, young PR Professional from PFC compared it. Shri Vivek Shukla, Joint Secretary, and Ms Rama Vijay, Former DGM (PR), REC and Treasurer also participated in the webinar.

Earlier, while opening the session Shri Sarvesh Tiwary, Vice Chairman, PR Society Delhi, introduced the speaker in a very lucid manner which was appreciated by one and all. A large gathering of PR Professionals and Media personalities is a clear indication of the grand success of the webinar. The Vote of Thanks was placed on record by Shri K N Dhawan, former media advisor SCOPE.