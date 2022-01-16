Covid-19: As cases surge, J&K prepares for necessary arrangements like beds, oxygen supply in hospitals

As the cases of Covid-19 and Omicron variant see a spike in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory is making all necessary preparedness such as the availability of beds and oxygen supply in hospitals.

While talking to news agency ANI, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Director Health Services, Kashmir said, "The cases of COVID are increasing for last 1-2 weeks. Omicron variant also reported. We're monitoring the situation & have made necessary arrangements like beds, oxygen. I urge people to follow SOPs & take vaccines."

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta during a review meeting on Saturday directed the divisional and district administrations to ensure fool-proof enforcement of all COVID protocols and the SOPs, stressing that Omicron is more virulent than the delta variant.

He also ordered a mass scale awareness campaign to promote district COVID helpline numbers established for medical assistance over the telephone.

Amid the surge in cases, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday re-imposed weekend lockdown and said that night curfew shall continue to remain in force in all districts from 9 pm-6 am with complete restrictions on non-essential movement in the Union Territory.

"Night curfew shall continue to remain in force from 9 pm-6 am with complete restriction on non-essential movement. There shall be a complete restriction on non-essential movement during weekends in entire Jammu and Kashmir," the order reads.

The decision was taken on Friday by the State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta to review the COVID situation.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory on Saturday reported 3,251 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths. Of these new cases, 1,129 were reported from the Jammu region and 2122 from Kashmir Valley, the official said on Saturday. Jammu division and Kashmir valley recorded two deaths each since Friday evening.

(with agency inputs)

