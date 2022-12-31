Covid-19: After 2% random sampling guidelines at Indian airports, first set of figures out

After the guideline by Centre to test 2% flyers randomly at various airports in India figures from the testing have arrived.
A total of 53 international travellers tested positive for Covid-19 during the 2% random sampling. This was out of the 5,666 samples collected so far which gives out a positivity rate of just only 0.94%.
