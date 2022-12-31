e-Paper Get App
Covid-19: After 2% random sampling guidelines at Indian airports, first set of figures out

China, Japan and many other countries worldwide have been witnessing a massive surge in Covid cases.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 07:47 PM IST
Covid-19: After 2% random sampling guidelines at Indian airports, first set of figures out | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
After the guideline by Centre to test 2% flyers randomly at various airports in India figures from the testing have arrived.

A total of 53 international travellers tested positive for Covid-19 during the 2% random sampling. This was out of the 5,666 samples collected so far which gives out a positivity rate of just only 0.94%.

