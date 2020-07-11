Cover-up of girls’ trafficking in UP?

New Delhi: Four Delhi-based women's organisations on Saturday demanded a judicial probe into the alleged trafficking of young girls in Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh and condemned a blatant cover-up of the inhumanly act by the authorities.

In a joint statement, the National Federation of Indian Women, Delhi unit and Pragatisheel Mahila Sangathan along with Centre for Struggling Women and Swastik Mahila Samiti have sent a written complaint to the UP Governor and Chief Minister and the chairperson of the UP Mahila Ayog.

They condemned the district magistrate and some local religious heads (sadhus) for holding a press conference to deny the reports of the minor girls forced to sell their bodies for a pittance during the pandemic to stave off poverty and hunger and coaxing a victim to deny her statement to the media.

"By denying the angles of sex trafficking, child labour, poverty, illegal mining and absent administration, the press conference was a proof of the level to which corruption and rampant human rights violation was exercised in the district," says the joint statement.