Cover-up of girls’ trafficking in UP?

New Delhi: Four Delhi-based women's organisations on Saturday demanded a judicial probe into the alleged trafficking of young girls in Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh and condemned a blatant cover-up of the inhumanly act by the authorities.
In a joint statement, the National Federation of Indian Women, Delhi unit and Pragatisheel Mahila Sangathan along with Centre for Struggling Women and Swastik Mahila Samiti have sent a written complaint to the UP Governor and Chief Minister and the chairperson of the UP Mahila Ayog.
They condemned the district magistrate and some local religious heads (sadhus) for holding a press conference to deny the reports of the minor girls forced to sell their bodies for a pittance during the pandemic to stave off poverty and hunger and coaxing a victim to deny her statement to the media.
"By denying the angles of sex trafficking, child labour, poverty, illegal mining and absent administration, the press conference was a proof of the level to which corruption and rampant human rights violation was exercised in the district," says the joint statement.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)