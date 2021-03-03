Covaxin demonstrates 81% efficacy, works against UK variant, says Bharat Biotech

In a development, Phase 3 clinical trial results to test the efficiency of Bharat Biotech's Coronavirus vaccine- Covaxin were released on Wednesday which demonstrated 81 percent efficacy in preventing COVID-19 in those without prior infection after the second dose.

The company revealed that, analysis from the National Institute of Virology indicates that vaccine-induced antibodies can neutralise the UK variant strains and other heterologous strains.

Today is an important milestone in vaccine discovery, for science and our fight against coronavirus. With today's results from our Phase 3 clinical trials, we have now reported data on our COVID-19 vaccine from Phase 1, 2, and 3 trials involving around 27,000 participants," Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella said.

The data was generated from a trial involving 25,800 participants and "showed that the vaccine candidate was well tolerated", the company said.