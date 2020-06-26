Court rejects bail of priest accused of sexual assault on minor boy

Mumbai: A special court designated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has denied bail to a priest charged for sexually assaulting a minor boy.

Offences had been registered against the priest in December 2015 for unnatural sexual intercourse under Section 377 of the IPC and sections of the POCSO for sexual assault on a 13-year-old boy.

55-year-old Father Johnson Lawrence had sought bail stating that he is diabetic and hence at a greater risk of getting infected with COVID-19. His application said that he has been a priest for 25 years and had deep roots in society. He also mentioned other health ailments that he suffered from. His plea further said that the jail is overcrowded and he has been in custody since his arrest. His advocate also told the court that he had been granted temporary bail earlier and had surrendered without absconding.

Additional Public Prosecutor Veena Shelar opposed the grant of bail and said that the offence is serious in nature and if released, he may threaten the victim and his family and might also abscond. She also pointed out that three previous bail pleas by the man had been rejected.

While rejecting the bail plea, special judge under the POCSO Act RN Pandhare noted that there are serious offences against Lawrence and mentioned that he had had unnatural sex with the minor victim during his tenure as father of the church.

Regarding the medical issues, she said that he is in custody of the jail authorities and that they were responsible for taking care of him in case he needed any medical aid or was facing an emergency.