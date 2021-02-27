Countdown begins for ISRO's PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 mission, launch tomorrow

Bengaluru: Countdown for the launch of PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 mission commenced on Saturday from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

PSLV-C51 rocket, which is the 53rd mission of PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle), will launch Amazonia-1 of Brazil as primary satellite and 18 co-passenger satellites from Sriharikota, about 100 kms from Chennai, Bengaluru- headquartered Indian Space Research Organisation said in a statement.

The launch is tentatively scheduled at 1024hours on February 28, subject to weather conditions.

The countdown began at 0854 hours.