Cough Syrup Row: Rajasthan Government Suspends Drug Controller, Bans All Drugs Of Pharma Company

Jaipur, Rajasthan: Following the deaths of three children and several others falling ill, allegedly due to the consumption of substandard cough syrups distributed under the Chief Minister’s Free Medicine Scheme, the Rajasthan government has suspended the distribution of all 19 medicines supplied by Kayson Pharma, Jaipur, until further orders.

Drug Controller Suspended for Quality Control Failure

The Medical and Health Department has suspended Drug Controller Rajaram Sharma for alleged quality control failures and for interfering with the process of standardizing the salt content of various medicines.

Distribution of Similar Syrups Also Suspended

The department has also stopped the distribution of cough syrups containing Dextromethorphan, supplied by other pharmaceutical companies, as a precautionary measure.

42 Samples Found Substandard Since 2012

According to the Rajasthan Medical Service Corporation Ltd. (RMSCL), a total of 10,119 samples from Kayson Pharma, Jaipur, which manufactures drugs containing Dextromethorphan, have been tested since 2012. Of these, 42 samples were found to be substandard.

To prevent further risk, the government has suspended the supply of all 19 medicines from the company until further notice.

Health Minister Denies Link to Deaths

However, Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinwsar has claimed that the drug Dextromethorphan was not prescribed to any of the children who allegedly died after consuming the syrup.

He added that, as per hospital records, none of the affected children were prescribed the drug, but the department is continuing its investigation and has banned the drug’s distribution until further orders.