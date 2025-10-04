 Cough Syrup Row: Rajasthan Government Suspends Drug Controller, Bans All Drugs Of Pharma Company
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCough Syrup Row: Rajasthan Government Suspends Drug Controller, Bans All Drugs Of Pharma Company

Cough Syrup Row: Rajasthan Government Suspends Drug Controller, Bans All Drugs Of Pharma Company

The Medical and Health Department has suspended Drug Controller Rajaram Sharma for alleged quality control failures and for interfering with the process of standardizing the salt content of various medicines.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
Cough Syrup Row: Rajasthan Government Suspends Drug Controller, Bans All Drugs Of Pharma Company | Representation Image

Jaipur, Rajasthan: Following the deaths of three children and several others falling ill, allegedly due to the consumption of substandard cough syrups distributed under the Chief Minister’s Free Medicine Scheme, the Rajasthan government has suspended the distribution of all 19 medicines supplied by Kayson Pharma, Jaipur, until further orders.

Drug Controller Suspended for Quality Control Failure

The Medical and Health Department has suspended Drug Controller Rajaram Sharma for alleged quality control failures and for interfering with the process of standardizing the salt content of various medicines.

Distribution of Similar Syrups Also Suspended

FPJ Shorts
UP News: SP Delegation Stopped From Entering Bareilly, Opposition Leader Put Under House Arrest; Video
UP News: SP Delegation Stopped From Entering Bareilly, Opposition Leader Put Under House Arrest; Video
'Went Through Homelessness, Starvation...': Javed Akhtar Gets Emotional As He Reflects On His 61 Years In Mumbai
'Went Through Homelessness, Starvation...': Javed Akhtar Gets Emotional As He Reflects On His 61 Years In Mumbai
'When You See Someone...': Suryakumar Yadav Highlights Abhishek Sharma & Tilak Varma's Remarkable Performances Post Asia Cup 2025 Triumph; Video
'When You See Someone...': Suryakumar Yadav Highlights Abhishek Sharma & Tilak Varma's Remarkable Performances Post Asia Cup 2025 Triumph; Video
Cough Syrup Row: Rajasthan Government Suspends Drug Controller, Bans All Drugs Of Pharma Company
Cough Syrup Row: Rajasthan Government Suspends Drug Controller, Bans All Drugs Of Pharma Company

The department has also stopped the distribution of cough syrups containing Dextromethorphan, supplied by other pharmaceutical companies, as a precautionary measure.

42 Samples Found Substandard Since 2012

According to the Rajasthan Medical Service Corporation Ltd. (RMSCL), a total of 10,119 samples from Kayson Pharma, Jaipur, which manufactures drugs containing Dextromethorphan, have been tested since 2012. Of these, 42 samples were found to be substandard.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Differently-Abled Stalls Lie Abandoned Amid Poor Planning And Mismanagement
article-image

To prevent further risk, the government has suspended the supply of all 19 medicines from the company until further notice.

Health Minister Denies Link to Deaths

However, Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinwsar has claimed that the drug Dextromethorphan was not prescribed to any of the children who allegedly died after consuming the syrup.

He added that, as per hospital records, none of the affected children were prescribed the drug, but the department is continuing its investigation and has banned the drug’s distribution until further orders.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP News: SP Delegation Stopped From Entering Bareilly, Opposition Leader Put Under House Arrest;...

UP News: SP Delegation Stopped From Entering Bareilly, Opposition Leader Put Under House Arrest;...

Cough Syrup Row: Rajasthan Government Suspends Drug Controller, Bans All Drugs Of Pharma Company

Cough Syrup Row: Rajasthan Government Suspends Drug Controller, Bans All Drugs Of Pharma Company

Sambhal Mosque Demolition: Allahabad HC Refuses Stay, Directs Petitioners To Approach Lower Court

Sambhal Mosque Demolition: Allahabad HC Refuses Stay, Directs Petitioners To Approach Lower Court

US: Indian Student Shot Dead By Unidentified Gunman While Working At Gas Station In Dallas - VIDEO

US: Indian Student Shot Dead By Unidentified Gunman While Working At Gas Station In Dallas - VIDEO

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 04, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 04, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...