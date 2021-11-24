Correct COVID-19 counts and compensation: Congress puts forth two demands to Centre

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded the Government of India to provide correct figures of the COVID-related deaths in the country and pay a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to families of those who lost their lives due to the infection.

"The Congress party has two demands - Correct figures of COVID dead should be given, and Rs 4 lakh compensation should be given to the families who have lost their loved ones to COVID," Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

"If you are in power, you will have to drive away the sufferings of the people. Due compensation should be provided to the people," the former Congress president's tweet further read.

The Waynad MP also took a jibe on the "Gujarat Model" of development by sharing a video on Twitter claiming that families that the Congress spoke to in Gujarat said that during COVID they were not able to find hospital beds, oxygen and ventilators.

In the video, he alleged that over 3 lakh people have succumbed to the COVID-19 in Gujarat, while the official data have stated only 10,000 COVID-related deaths.

The Congress started the "COVID Nyay campaign" in Gujarat which is scheduled to go for polls next year.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 03:36 PM IST