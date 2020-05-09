Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Total number of cases in India rises to 59,662

Total number of cases in India rises to 59,662
3320 more COVID-19 cases & 95 deaths reported in last 24 hours. Total number of cases in India rises to 59662, including 39834 active cases, 17847 cured/discharged/migrated, and 1981 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
France's COVID-19 death toll tops 26,000
With 243 people losing their lives to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, France saw its pandemic toll rise to 26,230, while the numbers of people hospitalized and admitted into intensive care continued to decline. To date, a total of 16,497 people have died in hospitals and 9,733 in nursing homes and other communal living institutions, said the Ministry of Health in a press release on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.
COVID-19 curve decreasing in Italy as death toll tops 30,000
Italy posted a decrease in COVID-19 intensive care cases and hospitalizations as the death toll pushed past the 30,000 mark, according to the latest numbers released by the country's Civil Protection Department. The nationwide total of active infections fell by 1,663 cases to 87,961, down from a total of 89,624 infections on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.
UK COVID deaths top 31,000 as another 626 patients die
Another 626 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 31,241, Environment Secretary George Eustice said. The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.
2 special flights from UAE with over 350 passengers reach Chennai
Two special flights from United Arab Emirates (UAE), Dubai arrived in Chennai on Saturday. The first special flight to reach Chennai International Airport from Dubai came with 182 Indian nationals including three children. In the next Air India IX540 - POB 177, 177 Indian national landed at the Chennai Airport.
53 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Indore on Friday
As many as 53 people tested COVID-19 positive on Friday, said Dr Praveen Jadia Chief Medical Health Officer. "With 53 new cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Indore has mounted to 1,780," said Dr Jadia. He further said that one person died on Friday due to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 87. A total of 56,342 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far. 16,540 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.
5 BMP jawans test COVID-19 positive, contact tracing being done
Five more people have tested COVID-19 positive in Bihar on Friday, said Sanjay Kumar, State Principal Health Secretary. "All the 5 new COVID-19 cases are BMP (Bihar Military Police) jawans and all of them were reported in Patna. Contact tracing is being done," said Kumar. With this, the total positive cases in the state stand at 579.
