Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 3,435 in India

Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 3,435 in India; cases climb to 1,12,359
With 5609 new novel coronavirus cases and 132 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, the total tally of such infections in India stood at 1,12,359 on Thursday the Health Ministry data revealed. The total includes 63,624 active cases, 3435 fatalities, and 45,300 patients cured of the disease, the Ministry said.
CISF conducts flag march in Mumbai to enforce lockdown
Personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force conducted a flag march in an area of south Mumbai on Wednesday night to enforce strict implementation of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Five companies of the Central Armed Police Forces, including personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), reached Mumbai on Monday for deployment in areas severely affected by COVID-19, including slums of Dharavi, an official said on Thursday.
Global COVID-19 cases nears 5 mn: Johns Hopkins
The total number of global coronavirus cases has increased to nearly 5 million, while the death toll has surged past 328,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 4,995,712, while the death toll increased to 328,095, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
WHO warns against using hydroxychloroquine outside clinical trials
A senior official of the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned against using hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine, the drugs for malaria and other diseases, in the treatment of COVID-19, saying these drugs should be reserved for use "within clinical trials".