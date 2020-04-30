Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Total number of cases in India rises to 33,050

Total number of cases in India rises to 33,050
With 1718 new cases & 67 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID19 positive cases in India rises to 33050 (including 23651 active cases, 1074 deaths, 8325 cured/discharged/migrated): Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
US records 2,502 COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours
The United States recorded 2,502 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the latest real-time tally on Wednesday reported by Johns Hopkins University. After two days of a relative easing in the toll on Sunday and Monday, the numbers have spiked again the past two days. The number of COVID-19 deaths in the US has topped 60,000, reaching 60,207 as of 4 p.m. (Wednesday), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. A total of 1,030,487 cases have been reported in the country, according to the CSSE, Xinhua reported.
COVID-19 cases reported to WHO exceed 3 million worldwide
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) has exceeded 3 million worldwide, according to the latest statistics from the WHO on Wednesday. The WHO COVID-19 dashboard updated at 11 p.m. CET showed that globally a total of 3,024,059 confirmed cases, including 208,112 deaths, have been reported to the organization, Xinhua reported. The US has reported 983,457 confirmed cases, with 50,492 deaths to the UN health agency, making it the hardest hit country.
Trump says will resume travelling next week
US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he'll resume flying around the country from next week and looks forward to holding "wild" campaign rallies as soon as he can. Trump told reporters in the White House that he is "going to Arizona next week and we look forward to that." This will be his first cross-country trip since the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the United States.
