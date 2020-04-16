Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Total number of COVID-19 cases in India rises to 12,380

Total number of COVID-19 cases in India rises to 12,380
India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 12,380 (including 10,477 active cases, 1489 cured/discharged/migrated and 414 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Nearly 2,600 US coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tally
The United States on Wednesday recorded nearly 2,600 additional deaths from the new coronavirus in 24 hours, a new record and the heaviest daily toll of any country, Johns Hopkins University said. A running tally from Johns Hopkins showed 2,569 victims at 8:30 pm Eastern Time (0030 GMT Thursday), compared with the same time the previous evening, bringing the total number of US deaths to 28,326 -- higher than any other nation.
US has passed the peak on new coronavirus cases, says Trump
The United States has passed the peak on new coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump said Wednesday, adding this has put the country in a very strong position to finalize new guidelines on social distancing. More than 6.3 lakh Americans have tested positive for COVID-19 so far and total fatalities as on Wednesday were nearly 28,000, the highest for any country in the world.
Pakistan's coronavirus tally reaches 6297, death toll at 117
The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan topped 6000 while the death toll due to the virus has reached 117, Dawn reported citing official data on Wednesday. Over 1,446 people have recovered in the country from the deadly virus that has killed over 1.3 lakh people worldwide. The total number of cases in the country has reached 6297 with Punjab being the worst affected province with 3,016 cases. Meanwhile, Sindh has 1,688 cases of the deadly virus.
