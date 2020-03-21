Coronavirus update in India: Man with no international travel history tests positive; fourth case in West Bengal

West Bengal got its fourth coronavirus case on Saturday when a man with no history of travelling abroad tested positive. This is the fourth case in the state.
The man who is a resident of Kolkata's Dumdum area was admitted to the hospital on the 16th. He has had symptoms such as fever and a dry cough from March 13.
The 57-year-old man's symptoms have since intensified, with acute respiratory distress syndrome. He was put on a ventilator with doctors suggesting ECMO support might also be needed.
His samples had been sent to the NICED and SSKM, and one of them came back as positive. A later sample, sent on Sunday too came back as positive.
Further details awaited.
