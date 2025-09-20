UP International Trade Show 2025: ODOP Pavilion To Showcase Uttar Pradesh’s Craft Heritage

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, September 20: The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS 2025) promises a special highlight this year with the ODOP Pavilion in Hall No. 9, dedicated to showcasing the state’s rich cultural heritage, crafts, and craftsmanship on a global stage. Every district’s unique identity and story will be reflected through its signature products, brought together across 343 stalls from all corners of the state.

Tradition Meets Modernity

The pavilion will symbolize the harmony of tradition and modernity, giving Uttar Pradesh’s arts and crafts international visibility while contributing to the state’s economic growth.

From Bhadohi’s world-famous carpets to Firozabad’s exquisite glasswork, Moradabad’s celebrated metalware, and Saharanpur’s intricate wood carvings, the exhibition will display the artistry that defines each district. These products will not only highlight regional identities but also advance the vision of taking “Local to Global.”

Global Marketplace Experience

The pavilion will recreate the feel of a global marketplace, bringing together tradition, innovation, and excellence under one roof. Visitors will have the chance to explore diverse products while discovering how deeply they are rooted in the culture, history, and society of each district.

At the same time, the platform will connect startups, designers, and international buyers, creating opportunities for networking, business collaborations, and future partnerships. The Yogi government envisions this as a direct global launchpad for local industries and artisans, enhancing both their recognition and income.

Focus on Sustainability and Innovation

This year, special emphasis has also been placed on sustainability and innovation. Efforts are being made to blend traditional crafts with modern techniques, enabling artisans to meet contemporary market demands while adopting eco-friendly, sustainable production practices.

Stalls showcasing these products will be a highlight:

* Glass art from Firozabad

* Asafoetida from Hathras

* Handloom bedsheets and textile furnishings from Hapur

* Textiles and jewelry from Gautam Buddha Nagar

* Metal furniture from Moradabad

* Zari-Zardozi from Bareilly

* Leather accessories from Agra

* Sports products and spices from Meerut

* Perfumes and essential oils from Kannauj

* PE pipes from Kanpur Dehat

* Silk and Banarasi sarees from Varanasi

* Handloom from Barabanki

* Leather products and saddlery goods from Kanpur

* Wooden toys from Chitrakoot

* Handloom rugs from Sitapur

* Khurja pottery and ceramic jewelry from Bulandshahr

* Carpets from Bhadohi and Mirzapur

* Engineering goods from Ghaziabad

* Handicraft chikan embroidered garments from Lucknow

* Iron chulsa from Fatehpur

* Ghungroos, bells, and other brass items from Etah

* Takshi art from Mainpuri

* Zari Zardozi from Farrukhabad

* Hosiery from Sant Kabir Nagar

* Woolen Rugs from Jaunpur

* Amla Products from Pratapgarh

* Silk Art from Sambhal

* Wood Products from Pilibhit

* Silk Sarees from Azamgarh

* Handlooms from Baghpat

* Desi Ghee and Milk Products from Auraiya

* Munj Products from Amethi

* Soft Toys from Jhansi

* Bananas from Kushinagar

* Locks and Metal Handicrafts from Aligarh

* Munj Crafts from Sultanpur

* Wooden Kitchenware from Saharanpur

* Munj Crafts and Pickles from Prayagraj

* Thakur Ji's Attire from Mathura