Coronavirus updates in India: West Bengal govt orders closure of restaurants, bars and parlours till March end

Next, these would be given to Police and workers who are engaged in cleaning work. Within two to three days, hand sanitisers and masks are being prepared by our small scale units would be available in the market for the common people, said Mamata.

She also alleged that the Centre should immediately stop all international flights and inter-state trains. The West Bengal Chief Minister said that she has repeatedly asked the Centre to take these steps but the Centre has turned a deaf ear.

Mamata also requested heads of religious organisations to refrain from mass gatherings.

"Few states have already shut down mass gatherings completely. We have not gone for a total shutdown instead we have asked not to go for mass gatherings. This is a directive of the Central government and all states have implemented it as disease is not liked by anyone. In Bengal, we are not enforcing it but we are trying to implement it in humane manner," she told a private news channel.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also thanked Belur Math for being the first to stop mass gatherings. Mamata has requested Dakshineswar and Kalighat temple authorities to do the same, and all melas of Chakladham and Muthua have been cancelled.

"If we are alive only then will religion live. So please refrain from mass gatherings," said Mamata while asking everyone who had come from outside the country to remain in their houses and in complete isolation.

"If it's not possible to arrange a separate room for the person then keep them confined to mosquito net and don't use their belongings," she advised.