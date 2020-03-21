Coronavirus updates from India and the world: COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra rises to 63

Coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra rises to 63
Coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra rise to 63; eleven more cases found since Friday evening: Official told PTI
Embassy of India in the Philippines issues advisory for Indians in the Philippines.
Punjab: Amritsar's Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra inter-state bus terminal wears a deserted look after the state government suspended several inter-state bus services, due to Coronavirus
Punjab: One Mohali resident with travel history to the UK has tested positive for Coronavirus; Total number of positive cases in the state rises to 4
Varanasi's Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple to be closed for devotees from today till March 25.
Mumbai: People in large numbers at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus wait to board their respective trains. A passenger says, "There are so many people on trains that I didn't get a seat despite having a confirmed ticket. My parents have asked me to return because of coronavirus".
Western Railway: Six trains (14309, 14310, 22413, 22414, 29019, and 29020) have been cancelled as a precautionary measure in the wake of COVID19 pandemic.
Staffer in US Vice President Mike Pence's office tests positive for COVID19: AFP news agency
Gorakhpur's Gorakhnath temple closed for devotees till 31st March in view of #COVID19 pandemic.
A 24x7 toll free national helpline number 1075 has been activated for support, guidance, and response to health related queries on COVID19.
Embassy of India in Washington DC issues advisory for Indian nationals in USA, in view of COVID19, asks Indians to stay safe & isolated within residential premises & follow social distancing norms. It also asks people to refer to USCIS website for extension of visa in the US.
