Coronavirus Update: How Indian Railways is taking the fight to COVID-19

Further, regular Announcement are being done on public announcement system of Railway Stations & Trains to sensitize the public about various Do’s & Don’ts which include Keeping hands clean by frequent washing of hands; Maintain social distance & covering the mouth while sneezing and coughing; precautions to be taken if one has running fever-(don’t travel and report immediately to the Doctor); not spitting anywhere in the public place and Railway premises and avoid overcrowding & to ensure distancing between passengers in trains including suburban trains.