Nobility in the times of coronavirus: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's e-commerce site gifts 2 masks on every order

On Thursday, 13 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in India, taking the tally of infected people to 169.
Meanwhile, amidst the pandemic which has rocked the world, killing 8,978 people globally and infecting 219,702, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's noble act deserves appreciation.
Bagga's online shopping website, TShirtBhaiya.Com, which has products ranging from t-shirts to jewellery, is gifting two masks on every order as a preventive measure against the pandemic.
"We are sending 2 Masks as Gift in every order from now to our Customers because #WeCare4U," tweeted the e-commerce website.
The Bhartiya Janata Party leader also informed about his initiative to fight against COVID-19. He also urged other e-commerce sites like Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra to follow suit. "We started this initiative to #FightCOVID19 . I also request @amazonIN @Flipkart @myntra & other E-Commerce websites to Join this initiative and send Free Masks with all Orders and Help India to fight against Chorona Virus #COVID2019india," Bagga wrote.
Twitterati appreciated Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga for his initiative amidst the coronavirus outbreak. "What a nobel gesture by @TajinderBagga paaji. Spreading positivity, caring for customers. Paaji tussi great ho," a Twitter user wrote. Another user said, "It's a Excellent and Fantastic initiative by @TajinderBagga & @TShirtBhaiya. Keep it going."
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Thursday at 8 pm on issues related to the novel coronavirus outbreak and spread, and the efforts to combat it, the Prime Minister's Office said in a post on Twitter.
