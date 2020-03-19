Nobility in the times of coronavirus: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's e-commerce site gifts 2 masks on every order

On Thursday, 13 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in India, taking the tally of infected people to 169.

Meanwhile, amidst the pandemic which has rocked the world, killing 8,978 people globally and infecting 219,702, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's noble act deserves appreciation.

Bagga's online shopping website, TShirtBhaiya.Com, which has products ranging from t-shirts to jewellery, is gifting two masks on every order as a preventive measure against the pandemic.

"We are sending 2 Masks as Gift in every order from now to our Customers because #WeCare4U," tweeted the e-commerce website.