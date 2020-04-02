Coronavirus update: 9 more test positive in Rajasthan, 1 attended Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin

Nine more cases were reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of COVID-19-positive cases to 129 in the state.

Of the nine cases, one hails from Jodhpur, one from Jhunjhuni and seven from Ramganj. The person from Jhunjhuni had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamudddin.

Incidentally, the seven people from Ramganj are related to the first COVID-19 positve person in hte district.

He had transmitted the disease to 17 of his contacts till date.

Earlier on Tuesday, over 100 people gathered at Ajmer for a religious event.

An FIR has been registered and six persons have been arrested. The area falls under the constituency of health minister of Rajasthan Dr Raghu Sharma.

Earlier, 12 members of the Tablighi Jamaat who were part of the Nizamuddin Markaj have been found positive in Rajasthan. Seven of them are from Churu, four from Tonk and one from Alwar. State Government hasconfirmed the presence of 538 persons who attended the Nizamuddin Markaj in 13 districts of the state. Till now 400 have been traced andput under quarantine and their samples taken. Intensive efforts havebeen launched to find the remaining.