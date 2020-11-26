Coronavirus latest updates: With 44,489 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally rises to 92.66 lakh - Here is state-wise data

India reported 44,489 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 92,66,706, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Thursday.

The death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,35,223 with 524 new fatalities, the Health Ministry said. The COVID-19 active caseload has risen to 4,52,344, an increase of 7,598 cases from Wednesday, even though it remained below 5 lakh for the 16th consecutive day. The active cases comprise 4.88 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 86,79,138, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.66 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.46 per cent.

Today is the 19th day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 13,59,31,545 samples have been tested up to November 25 and 10,90,238 samples were tested yesterday.

Here's state-wise list of active cases and deaths:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 137 (Total cases), 61 (Deaths)

Andhra Pradesh: 12,673 (Total cases), 6962 (Deaths)

Arunachal Pradesh: 968 (Total cases), 49 (Deaths)

Assam: 3277 (Total cases), 978 (Deaths)

Bihar: 5225 (Total cases), 1237 (Deaths)

Chandigarh: 1127 (Total cases), 266 (Deaths)

Chhattisgarh: 24,676 (Total cases), 2783 (Deaths)

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: 35 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)

Delhi: 38,287 (Total cases), 8720 (Deaths)

Goa: 1281 (Total cases), 683 (Deaths)

Gujarat: 14,287 (Total cases), 3906 (Deaths)

Haryana: 20,948 (Total cases), 2291 (Deaths)

Himachal Pradesh: 7875 (Total cases), 585 (Deaths)

Jammu and Kashmir: 5264 (Total cases), 1663 (Deaths)

Jharkhand: 2160 (Total cases), 958 (Deaths)

Karnataka: 24,909 (Total cases), 11,714 (Deaths)

Kerala: 65,234 (Total cases), 2121 (Deaths)

Ladakh: 886 (Total cases), 108 (Deaths)

Madhya Pradesh: 13,742 (Total cases), 3197 (Deaths)

Maharashtra: 85,488 (Total cases), 46,748 (Deaths)

Manipur: 3248 (Total cases), 245 (Deaths)

Meghalaya: 915 (Total cases), 110 (Deaths)

Mizoram: 441 (Total cases), 5 (Deaths)

Nagaland: 1467 (Total cases), 61 (Deaths)

Odisha: 6212 (Total cases), 1687 (Deaths)

Puducherry: 540 (Total cases), 609 (Deaths)

Punjab: 7129 (Total cases), 4684 (Deaths)

Rajasthan: 26,320 (Total cases), 2218 (Deaths)

Sikkim: 236 (Total cases), 102 (Deaths)

Tamil Nadu: 11,520 (Total cases), 11,655 (Deaths)

Telangana: 10,784 (Total cases), 1444 (Deaths)

Tripura: 767 (Total cases), 370 (Deaths)

Uttarakhand: 4658 (Total cases), 1185 (Deaths)

Uttar Pradesh: 24,876 (Total cases), 7644 (Deaths)

West Bengal: 24,752 (Total cases), 8172 (Deaths)