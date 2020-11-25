Coronavirus latest updates: With 44,376 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 92-lakh mark - Here is state-wise data

India's COVID-19 caseload went past 92 lakh with 44,376 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 92,22,217, while the death toll climbed to 1,34,699 with 481 new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the fifteenth consecutive day. There are 4,44,746 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 4.82 per cent of the total caseload. The total recoveries have surged to 86,42,771 pushing the national recovery rate to 93.72 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.46 per cent.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 11,59,032 COVID-19 samples were tested on Tuesday. With this, a total of 13,48,41,307 samples have been tested for the coronavirus so far.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the COVID-19 deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the government is keeping a close eye on COVID-19 vaccine development and clarified that the dosage and price of the vaccine were uncertain as of now.

"The government is keeping a close track of vaccine development. We are in touch with Indian vaccine developers and manufacturers. We are also in touch with global regulators, governments of other countries, multinational organisation and international companies. It is not certain whether there will be one, two or three doses of a vaccine. It is also not decided what will be the price of the vaccine. We still don't have answers to these questions," PM Modi said.

Here's state-wise list of active cases and deaths:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 142 (Total cases), 61 (Deaths)

Andhra Pradesh: 13,024 (Total cases), 6956 (Deaths)

Arunachal Pradesh: 1004 (Total cases), 49 (Deaths)

Assam: 3214 (Total cases), 976 (Deaths)

Bihar: 4897 (Total cases), 1233 (Deaths)

Chandigarh: 1128 (Total cases), 265 (Deaths)

Chhattisgarh: 22,815 (Total cases), 2767 (Deaths)

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: 37 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)

Delhi: 38,501 (Total cases), 8621 (Deaths)

Goa: 1221 (Total cases), 679 (Deaths)

Gujarat: 14,044 (Total cases), 3892 (Deaths)

Haryana: 20,765 (Total cases), 2249 (Deaths)

Himachal Pradesh: 7150 (Total cases), 572 (Deaths)

Jammu and Kashmir: 5357 (Total cases), 1651 (Deaths)

Jharkhand: 2242 (Total cases), 955 (Deaths)

Karnataka: 24,631 (Total cases), 11,695 (Deaths)

Kerala: 64,539 (Total cases), 2095 (Deaths)

Ladakh: 854 (Total cases), 105 (Deaths)

Madhya Pradesh: 12,979 (Total cases), 3183 (Deaths)

Maharashtra: 84,238 (Total cases), 46,683 (Deaths)

Manipur: 3175 (Total cases), 240 (Deaths)

Meghalaya: 893 (Total cases), 110 (Deaths)

Mizoram: 442 (Total cases), 5 (Deaths)

Nagaland: 1473 (Total cases), 61 (Deaths)

Odisha: 6226 (Total cases), 1671 (Deaths)

Puducherry: 489 (Total cases), 609 (Deaths)

Punjab: 6834 (Total cases), 4653 (Deaths)

Rajasthan: 25,197 (Total cases), 2200 (Deaths)

Sikkim: 238 (Total cases), 102 (Deaths)

Tamil Nadu: 11,875 (Total cases), 11,639 (Deaths)

Telangana: 10,886 (Total cases), 1441 (Deaths)

Tripura: 790 (Total cases), 370 (Deaths)

Uttarakhand: 4638 (Total cases), 1173 (Deaths)

Uttar Pradesh: 23,928 (Total cases), 7615 (Deaths)

West Bengal: 24,880 (Total cases), 8121 (Deaths)