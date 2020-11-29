Coronavirus latest updates: With 41,810 new cases, India's COVID-19 rises to 93.92 lakh - Here is state-wise data

India reported 41,810 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 93,92,920, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

With 496 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,36,696, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.46 per cent. Today is the 22nd day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

There are 4,53,956 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 4.83 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 88,02,267, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.71 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 13,95,03,803 samples have been tested up to November 28, of these 12,83,449 samples tested yesterday.

On Saturday, the Union Health Ministry informed that the present contribution of Active Caseload to India's total positive cases is 4.87 per cent.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the COVID-19 deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Here's state-wise list of active cases and deaths:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 119 (Total cases), 61 (Deaths)

Andhra Pradesh: 11,571 (Total cases), 6981 (Deaths)

Arunachal Pradesh: 888 (Total cases), 51 (Deaths)

Assam: 3313 (Total cases), 980 (Deaths)

Bihar: 5380 (Total cases), 1253 (Deaths)

Chandigarh: 1115 (Total cases), 274 (Deaths)

Chhattisgarh: 20,978 (Total cases), 2830 (Deaths)

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: 23 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)

Delhi: 36,578 (Total cases), 8998 (Deaths)

Goa: 1348 (Total cases), 686 (Deaths)

Gujarat: 14,792 (Total cases), 3953 (Deaths)

Haryana: 19,916 (Total cases), 2375 (Deaths)

Himachal Pradesh: 8574 (Total cases), 623 (Deaths)

Jammu and Kashmir: 5112 (Total cases), 1680 (Deaths)

Jharkhand: 2154 (Total cases), 963 (Deaths)

Karnataka: 24,776 (Total cases), 11,750 (Deaths)

Kerala: 64,964 (Total cases), 2196 (Deaths)

Ladakh: 885 (Total cases), 116 (Deaths)

Madhya Pradesh: 14,981 (Total cases), 3237 (Deaths)

Maharashtra: 90,965 (Total cases), 46,986 (Deaths)

Manipur: 3283 (Total cases), 263 (Deaths)

Meghalaya: 858 (Total cases), 111 (Deaths)

Mizoram: 392 (Total cases), 5 (Deaths)

Nagaland: 1221 (Total cases), 64 (Deaths)

Odisha: 5510 (Total cases), 1730 (Deaths)

Puducherry: 519 (Total cases), 609 (Deaths)

Punjab: 7834 (Total cases), 4765 (Deaths)

Rajasthan: 28,751 (Total cases), 2274 (Deaths)

Sikkim: 288 (Total cases), 107 (Deaths)

Tamil Nadu: 11,073 (Total cases), 11,694 (Deaths)

Telangana: 10,490 (Total cases), 1455 (Deaths)

Tripura: 649 (Total cases), 370 (Deaths)

Uttarakhand: 4876 (Total cases), 1214 (Deaths)

Uttar Pradesh: 25,243 (Total cases), 7718 (Deaths)

West Bengal: 24,537 (Total cases), 8322 (Deaths)