Coronavirus latest updates: India records 36,011 new cases, tally rises to 96.44 lakh - Here is state-wise data

India recorded 36,011 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.
The overall COVID-19 cases reached 96,44,222, including 4,03,248 active cases and 91,00,792 recoveries. With 482 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,40,182. The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.45 per cent.
Meanwhile, India reported less than 50,000 cases for the 28th day in a row. The last time the daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.
There are 4,03,248 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 4.18 per cent of the total caseload. While 91,00,792 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 94.37 per cent.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 14,69,86,575 samples have been tested up to December 5 with 11,01,063 samples being tested on Saturday.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
Here's state-wise list of active cases and deaths:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 70 (Total cases), 61 (Deaths)
Andhra Pradesh: 6166 (Total cases), 7024 (Deaths)
Arunachal Pradesh: 748 (Total cases), 55 (Deaths)
Assam: 3543 (Total cases), 989 (Deaths)
Bihar: 5630 (Total cases), 1292 (Deaths)
Chandigarh: 883 (Total cases), 289 (Deaths)
Chhattisgarh: 19,533 (Total cases), 2977 (Deaths)
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: 13 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)
Delhi: 26,678 (Total cases), 9574 (Deaths)
Goa: 1384 (Total cases), 697 (Deaths)
Gujarat: 14,742 (Total cases), 4064 (Deaths)
Haryana: 13,310 (Total cases), 2564 (Deaths)
Himachal Pradesh: 8247 (Total cases), 721 (Deaths)
Jammu and Kashmir: 5009 (Total cases), 1742 (Deaths)
Jharkhand: 1845 (Total cases), 979 (Deaths)
Karnataka: 24,978 (Total cases), 11,846 (Deaths)
Kerala: 61,531 (Total cases), 2390 (Deaths)
Ladakh: 884 (Total cases), 120 (Deaths)
Madhya Pradesh: 13,532 (Total cases), 3326 (Deaths)
Maharashtra: 83,931 (Total cases), 47,694 (Deaths)
Manipur: 2903 (Total cases), 299 (Deaths)
Meghalaya: 654 (Total cases), 118 (Deaths)
Mizoram: 220 (Total cases), 6 (Deaths)
Nagaland: 514 (Total cases), 65 (Deaths)
Odisha: 3768 (Total cases), 1765 (Deaths)
Puducherry: 419 (Total cases), 614 (Deaths)
Punjab: 7727 (Total cases), 4906 (Deaths)
Rajasthan: 23,176 (Total cases), 2409 (Deaths)
Sikkim: 367 (Total cases), 115 (Deaths)
Tamil Nadu: 10,882 (Total cases), 11,777 (Deaths)
Telangana: 8125 (Total cases), 1472 (Deaths)
Tripura: 451 (Total cases), 372 (Deaths)
Uttarakhand: 5176 (Total cases), 1281 (Deaths)
Uttar Pradesh: 22,245 (Total cases), 7900 (Deaths)
West Bengal: 23,964 (Total cases), 8677 (Deaths)
