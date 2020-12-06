Coronavirus latest updates: India records 36,011 new cases, tally rises to 96.44 lakh - Here is state-wise data

India recorded 36,011 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The overall COVID-19 cases reached 96,44,222, including 4,03,248 active cases and 91,00,792 recoveries. With 482 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,40,182. The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.45 per cent.

Meanwhile, India reported less than 50,000 cases for the 28th day in a row. The last time the daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

There are 4,03,248 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 4.18 per cent of the total caseload. While 91,00,792 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 94.37 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 14,69,86,575 samples have been tested up to December 5 with 11,01,063 samples being tested on Saturday.