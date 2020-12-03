Coronavirus latest updates: India records 35,551 new cases, tally crosses 95-lakh mark - Here is state-wise data

India's COVID-19 tally breached the 95-lakh mark on Thursday with 35,551 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 95,34,964 with 35,551 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,38,648 with 526 new fatalities. Today is the 26th day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 89,73,373 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.11 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The active COVID-19 caseload continued to remain below 5 lakh. There are 4,22,943 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 4.44 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of tests for COVID-19 conducted in the country reached 14,35,57,647, of these, 11,11,698 COVID-19 tests were done yesterday.