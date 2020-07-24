India records highest single day spike of 49,310 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 12,87,945

India on Friday recorded the highest single day spike of 49,310 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, while 1,129 new fatalities have been recorded in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of coronavirus cases stand at 12,87,945 including 4,40,135 active cases, 8,17,209 cured/discharged/migrated. The cumulative toll has reached 30,601 deaths.