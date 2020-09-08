Coronavirus in West Bengal: Full list of containment zones in Kolkata and Howrah

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 3,620 on Monday after 58 more people succumbed to the disease, while 3,077 fresh cases pushed the coronavirus tally in the state to 1,83,865, the health department said.

The discharge rate climbed to 85.40 per cent, with 3,021 people recovering from the disease since Sunday evening, it said in a bulletin.

The metropolis accounted for 16 deaths, followed by neighbouring North 24 Parganas (13), Howrah (8), Hooghly (6) and Paschim Medinipur (3).

Out of the 58 deaths, 47 were due to the comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

North 24 Parganas topped the list of fresh cases with 576 infections, and Kolkata registered 458 cases, the bulletin said.

West Bengal now has 23,216 active cases.

As many as 42,216 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 since Sunday, it added.

