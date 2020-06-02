Coronavirus in Uttarkhand: CM and three ministers quarantined

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and three cabinet colleagues were in self-quarantine Monday following a meeting last week with Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Satpal Maharaj, his wife and 21 other people family members, staff and his followers staying in the same household have tested positive, an official said on Sunday. On Friday, Satpal Maharaj had attended a meeting of the state cabinet.

The state health department said there was no need for the ministers and officials who attended Friday's meeting to isolate themselves, going by the Centre's guidelines.