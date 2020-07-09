Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: Adityanath govt imposes lockdown in the state from Friday till July 13

In the wake of increasing number of cases, Uttar Pradesh Government has decided to impose lockdown in the State from Friday 10 pm till 5 am on 13th July.
All markets, food grain markets and other establishments will remain closed during this period and the supply of essentials will be ensured through doorstep delivery.
The movement of trains and air services will continue but road transport will be shut down. Buses, however, will be made available to air and train passengers.
Petrol pumps and hospitals will function normally.
The three-day lockdown is being enforced in view of the spurt in number of Corona cases in the state.
An official statement said that goods carriers will be allowed to operate and construction activities will also continue.
Uttar Pradesh reported 1,248 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, said Amit Mohan Prasad, State Principal Secretary (Health) on Thursday.
Prasad said, "In the last 24 hours, 1,248 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state. There are 10,373 active cases, 21,127 discharged so far and 862 patients have succumbed to the infection."
