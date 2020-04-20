Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: 17 new cases in Kanpur, district tally reaches 74

17 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Kanpur, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the district to 74.

"There were 49 active cases here. Now, as per Microbiology Department's report this morning, 17 more positive cases have been found," said Dr Ashok Shukla, Kanpur Chief Medical Officer.

Out of the total COVID-19 cases in Kanpur, seven people have been discharged and one person has passed away.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1,084 COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, including 108 cured/discharged/migrated and 17 deaths.