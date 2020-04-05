Coronavirus in Rajasthan: Tablighi Jamaat members tested positive across various districts; positive cases of COVID-19 touches 200

The numbers of positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan has been rising rapidly with members of the Tablighi Jamaat being tested positive across various districts. A total of 21 people tested positive on Saturday and 10 out of them are from Tablighi Jamaat. The total number of positive cases in the state has reached 173 and out of these 43 are Tablighi Jamaat members. With 27 evacuees from Iran, the cumulative total of positives has touched 200.
Out of those who tested positive on Saturday, 7 are from Jodhpur, 6 from Jhunjhunu, 2 each from Banswara, Bharatpur and Churu and 1 each from Bhilwara and Bikaner.
All 6 who tested positive in Jhunjhunu, 2 in Churu and 2 in Bharatpur are Tablighi Jamaat members. Out of the 7 who tested positive in Jodhpur, 4 were in close contact of a woman who was already tested positive. For the other 3, sources are being traced.
The two who tested positive in Banswara are close contacts of a suspect patient who was confirmed negative but was screened positive. In Bhilwara, an OPD patient of Bangar Hospital tested positive.
A 60 year old female admitted in PBM Hospital Bikaner for the last four days died on Saturday. She was handicapped, on a ventilator and had no travel history.
Super curfew and absolute lockdown continued in Bhilwara and will continue till April 13. Curfew continued to be imposed in parts of Jaipur, Tonk, Churu and Bharatpur where positives have been traced. A WHO team reached Tonk to take stock of the situation and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot also reached Tonk to consult officials in his constituency.
