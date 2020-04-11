Coronavirus in Rajasthan: One policeman and 1 health worker test positive; govt orders administering Hydroxyl Chloroquine

One member of health team deployed at the Motikatla Dispensary and a police constable of Manak Chowk thana area in walled city area of Jaipur have tested positive on Friday. The health worker was involved in the screening and sampling of contacts of the persons who tested positive and the constable was deployed with the health teams conducting door to door surveys.
Moving into action after that this Rajasthan Government has ordered that all policemen, health workers and administrative officers deployed in the curfew affected areas across the state would be administered Hydroxyl Chloroquine dose under medical supervision. This decision has been taken as per the recommendations of the National Task Force for COVID19.
Further to check spread of infection, the government has ordered that legal action would be taken against those found spitting in public places after chewing beetle, tobacco, non tobacco or any other product.
Number of positive patients continues to rise in Rajasthan as 57 persons tested positive on Friday. Out of these 15 are in Jaipur, 12 in Banswara, 8 each in Jaisalmer and Jodhpur, 3 in Jhalawar, 1 each in Kota Bharatpur and Alwar. Apart from these 49 cases, 8 Iraq evacuees also tested positive.
The total number of cases in Rajasthan has now reached 468. Adding up the total 50 Iraq evacuees and 2 Italians who tested positive the total cumulative number of positives in Rajasthan has reached 520.
Chief minister Ashok Gehlot held a VC with businessmen and traders to ensure adequate supply chain of essential commodities. The chief minister said that the interest of the people of the state is of paramount importance to the government and decision regarding lockdown will be taken accordingly.
